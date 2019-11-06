President Trump said Wednesday the massacre of nine U.S. citizens in northern Mexico has persuaded more Americans of the need for his border wall and to grasp the danger of lone federal judges blocking his immigration policies for the whole nation.

“When you see what’s going on on the other side of the border, people are starting to say, ‘You know, maybe he is right about the wall,’” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “‘And maybe he is right about having a very strong border.’ Now people are starting to see it. A lot of people have told me that over the last couple of days. They’re starting to get the border thing.”

Three mothers and six children, all U.S. citizens, were shot to death in their cars on Monday in Mexico, allegedly by gunmen from a drug cartel. The president didn’t refer specifically to the attack in his remarks, during a celebration of his record of appointing federal judges.

Mr. Trump again criticized the precedent of single federal judges being allowed to issue nationwide injunctions to stop administration policy, calling it “one of their favorite new tactics.”

“This very destructive practice enables any one of 673 district judges to single-handedly invalidate critical executive actions and stop the enforcement of duly enacted law,” Mr. Trump said. “We’ve had it many times, especially when it comes to our border. The activist Left only needs to find one partisan ‘resistance’ judge anywhere in the country to agree with them.”

Mr. Trump continued, “On perhaps no issue have these district court injunctions been more brazen and damaging than in the area of immigration. In case after case, judges are prohibiting us from enforcing the plain letter of the law.”

“For example, federal law authorities expedited removal of illegal aliens apprehended within two years of entry, but a district court judge declared the law could only be applied to illegal aliens caught within 14 days,” the president said. “That’s a tiny group of people. Just a small fraction of what the law expressly allows.”

The president quoted the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia saying that a good judge must suppress personal views and decide cases as the law dictates, not as if the judge had drafted the law.

“Justice Scalia was correct,” Mr. Trump said. “If federal judges want to write the law, they should run for Congress. Let them run for office. You think this is easy? It’s not easy. Let them run for office, and let them do what they’re supposed to do. Let them do the job the way it’s meant to be.”

