A federal judge Wednesday blocked the Trump administration’s rule allowing healthcare workers to refuse to provide abortions — and other procedures — that violate their religious beliefs.

The administration’s rule was set to take effect this July but the Health and Human Services Department delayed the effective date to Nov. 22 after the “conscience” rule, which is aimed at protecting religious or moral objections to various medical procedures, was challenged in court by more than a dozen states.

Judge Paul Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, sided against the Trump administration.

“Contrary to HHS’s depiction of it as mere housekeeping, the rule relocates the metes and bounds –– the who, what, when, where, and how –– of conscience protection under federal law,” the judge wrote in his 147-page opinion.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.