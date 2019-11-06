EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - Police say a rape suspect who refused to drop a gun during a confrontation with officers has been fatally shot outside Cleveland.

The police shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon in East Cleveland.

Body camera footage released by East Cleveland police shows an officer responding to a call and finding a woman on the ground outside an apartment complex. The suspect is seen walking toward the officer while refusing orders to drop the weapon.

A bystander’s cellphone video shows the man grabbing the woman’s hair and striking her head with the gun. That’s when officers begin shooting, firing more than a dozen rounds at the suspect, who hasn’t been identified.

Police say the woman was shot in the arm before police arrived.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.