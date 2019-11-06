SAN DIEGO (AP) - Police are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded three people at a fast food restaurant in San Diego.

Authorities say the shooting happened Wednesday evening at a Church’s Chicken in the Otay Mesa area.

San Diego Police Officer John Buttle tells KNSD-TV the suspected gunman had been in the restaurant earlier in the day, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.

The news station says three victims are hospitalized in unknown condition.

