Sen. Rand Paul blocked a resolution Wednesday that would have called on Congress and the administration to protect whistleblowers.

Democratic Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Chuck Schumer of New York had asked for their “sense of the Senate” resolution to receive unanimous consent, a maneuver used to pass uncontroversial measures or statements.

But Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, objected.

Among other things, the Schumer-Hirono resolution declared that President Trump, the executive branch and Congress all “have a duty to protect the identity of the whistleblowers and ensure that they are not retaliated against.”

Mr. Paul has repeatedly claimed in recent weeks that while retaliation is illegal under federal law, anonymity is not guaranteed.

He has threatened to name the federal employee who complained to the intelligence community inspector-general about Mr. Trump’s now-notorious call with the Ukrainian president.

The identity of that whistleblower has been reported in some conservative news outlets and is an open secret in Washington.

