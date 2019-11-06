Actor Rob Schneider one-upped House Speaker Nancy Pelosi about the mentality of Democratic voters. And added an obscenity.

The former “Saturday Night Live” comic disparaged deep-blue California’s electorate in the context of commenting on an article about “the Left’s ignorance of Stalin’s tyranny.”

“Unfortunately, people in California would vote for a bowl of s—t if it had ‘D’ next to it,” he tweeted.

Mr. Schneider himself spelled out the obscene term.

Last spring, Mrs. Pelosi disparaged the victory of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a New York congressional district, saying a “glass of water with a D next to its name” would win her district.

Mr. Schneider’s tweet prompted some laughter and pushback. One Twitter user replied with “checks out” and a picture of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

