A jury of nine women and three men were chosen Wednesday to decide the fate of Roger Stone, a longtime associate of President Trump.

The jurors are mostly white.

Another two women will serve as alternate jurors for Mr. Stone’s criminal trial, which is expected to last for about three weeks.

Mr. Stone is charged with lying to Congress during its 2017 investigation into Russian election meddling. He also faces obstruction and witness tampering charges.

Opening arguments are expected later Wednesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.