Roger Stone lied to a Congressional committee in 2017 because the “the truth looked bad for Donald Trump,” a federal prosecutor said Wednesday at the longtime Republican operative’s criminal trial.



Mr. Stone is charged with lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering. Federal prosecutors say he lied to the House Intelligence Committee about his efforts to learn more about Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s release of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee.



Federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy said Wednesday Mr. Stone lied to conceal the Trump campaign’s interest in the WikiLeak’s dump of the hacked emails. Mr. Stone served as an unofficial advisor for the Trump campaign.



“The evidence in this case will show Roger Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee because the truth looked bad for the Trump campaign and the truth looked bad for Donald Trump,” Mr. Zelinsky told the courtroom in his opening statement.



Mr. Stone lied to Congress on five points, Mr. Zelinsky said. Those lies included Mr. Stone testifying that he did not have texts or emails about discussions surrounding WikiLeaks; he only had one go-between between Mr. Assange; and that he never spoke with anyone in the Trump campaign about the WikiLeaks’ release.



”Roger Stone wanted to hide what he had done because the truth looked bad,” Mr. Zelinsky said.

Defense attorneys will present their case Wednesday afternoon.

As Mr. Zelinsky tells it, Mr. Stone called then-candidate Trump on two occasions. The first was on June 14, 2016, the day the Democratic National Committee reported its computer system had been hacked. Mr. Stone also called Mr. Trump in late July after WikiLeaks first released the hacked emails.

Mr. Zelinsky said Mr. Stone regularly updated senior members of the Trump campaign about whatever information he thought he had about WikiLeaks. The prosecutor said Mr. Stone spoke with campaign chairman Paul Manafort and chief executive Steve Bannon.

Despite repeatedly invoking the name of Mr. Trump and his top advisors, the prosecutor urged jurors to not to get hung up on politics.

“This case is not about who hacked the Democratic National Committee servers. This case is not about whether Roger Stone had any communications with Russians. And this case is not about politics,” Mr. Zelinsky said.



