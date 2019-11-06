Sen. Sherrod Brown on Wednesday predicted that the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee will ultimately support building on Obamacare, rather than eliminating private insurance in favor of a single-payer system.

“I think the strongest message and the way we govern come 2021 is to build on the Affordable Care Act, build on Obamacare,” the Ohio Democrat said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Mr. Brown, who has previously warned of the political dangers of a “Medicare for All”-type proposal, also mentioned strengthening protections for people with pre-existing conditions, allowing people under the age of 65 to “buy in” to Medicare, and negotiating better drug prices as other priorities.

“That’s the way to build on this,” said Mr. Brown, who toyed with a 2020 presidential run but ultimately opted against it. “I think the Democratic nominee will come to that position come the fall.”

Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts are two presidential contenders who have called for a universal Medicare for All system, while candidates such as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden have said Democrats should build on Obamacare.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.