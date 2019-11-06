Support for impeaching President Trump has dropped in recent weeks after House Democrats announced in September that they were formalizing their impeachment inquiry, according to polling released on Wednesday.

Less than half of voters — 47% — said they support the House’s voting to impeach Mr. Trump, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll.

That’s down 4 points compared to a survey taken from Oct. 11-13. Forty-three percent said they oppose impeachment, a tick up from the 41% in that previous survey.

The latest survey was taken from Nov. 1-3 - after the House formally voted to lay out specific processes for the inquiry.

By a 49% to 43% margin, voters did say they support the impeachment inquiry — about in line with where things stood in the October poll.

House Democrats are probing whether Mr. Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The survey of 1,983 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.