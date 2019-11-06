The head the Democratic National Committee said the party’s success at the ballot box this week in Virginia shows President Trump has shot himself in the foot when it comes to addressing gun violence.

Mr. Perez said Democrats were able to make inroads in Virginia in part because Mr. Trump and Republicans in Virginia have refused to act in the wake of recent mass shootings, including one in Virginia beach.

“I think the issue of reducing gun violence is an issue of national importance and this president has broken his promises repeatedly to the American people,” Mr. Perez said at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor. “He says the day after a shooting he has to do something about background checks and the day after [that] he meets with the NRA.”

Democrats on Tuesday claimed control of both chambers of the Virginia legislature and likely flipped control of the governorship in Kentucky after the president campaigned with Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Vice President Mike Pence campaigned with Republicans in Virginia.

“We need to stop going to funerals and we need to stop kowtowing to the NRA,” Mr. Perez said. “People have spoken.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, sought to pass gun-control measures during a special legislative session this summer, but the Republicans passed the issue to the state’s crime commission for more study and adjourned after 90 minutes, infuriating gun control advocates.

Mr. Perez said 2020 will be different than 2016 because Mr. Trump now has a record.

“People are going to ask: ‘Can I trust him?’” he said. “And I think the answer is a resounding no.”

