President Trump said Wednesday he will appoint more than 180 judges by the end of the year, celebrating the historic milestone at a White House event attended by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and fellow Republicans recognized for remaking the federal bench.

He’s currently confirmed more than 157 judicial nominees and has dozens currently awaiting confirmation for district and circuit court vacancies, saying his nominees “will uphold our Constitution as written.”

Mr. Trump said the number of judicial confirmations is “a big moment” in the nation’s history, mostly crediting Mr. McConnell for processes federal judges at an unprecedented speed to fill out the federal judiciary.

“Generations from now, Americans will know Mitch McConnell helped save the Constitutional rule of law in America,” Mr. Trump said.

After the president called Mr. McConnell to the podium, the Kentucky Republican said giving the federal bench a conservative bent is part of the way Mr. Trump has helped “to make America great again.”

“I’m reminded of election night when I realized not only had you won but we had taken the House. We had held the Senate and this was going to be one of those unusual periods where Republicans have all three branches,” Mr. McConnell said.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, thanked the president for backing Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, saying that was a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

Liberal groups have argued the president’s nominees are outside of the mainstream and will turn back women’s rights in terms of abortion regulations.

But Kelly Shackelford, chief counsel at the First Liberty Institute, said the Trump appointees have been astounding, upholding religious liberty.

“As an organization committed to defending religious freedom, we are thrilled with the confirmation record of the President’s judicial nominees who are faithful to protecting our First Amendment rights,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.