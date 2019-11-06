The State Department’s special representative to Syria James Jeffrey will travel to Turkey this week to participate in meetings with senior government officials and members of the Syrian opposition as the Turkish-led military offensive in northeast Syria continues despite several cease-fire agreements.

Mr. Jeffrey, who recently testified before a Senate panel that he was not informed prior to President Trump’s since-modified announcement to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria, will discuss the current situation and “continued efforts to ensure an enduring defeat” of the Islamic State terror group, according to the State Department.

The envoy’s visit comes just days prior to a scheduled trip by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Washington. Although there had been talk the trip may be scrubbed, the White House on Wednesday said next week’s trip was still on.

Mr. Ergodan earlier this week put the highly anticipated trip “on hold” after the House of Representatives voted to formally recognize Ankara’s role in the Armenian genocide and pursue sanctions on Turkey.

Mr. Jeffrey’s visit signals a renewed push for ongoing U.S.-Turkish cooperation despite tensions between Washington and Ankara.

