The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine told House impeachment investigators it was his “understanding” that the administration would withhold U.S military aid until the Ukrainian president agreed to investigations sought by President Trump.

“That was my clear understanding, security assistance money would not come until [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] committed to pursue the investigation,” William Taylor told lawmakers, according to a transcript of his testimony released Wednesday.

Mr. Trump has insisted there was no “quid pro quo” in his discussions with Ukraine’s leader.

Asked who was responsible for initiating the requests that Ukraine investigate the son of Democratic frontrunner Joseph R. Biden and alleged U.S. election interference, Mr. Taylor replied, “I think the originator, the person who came up with that was Mr. Giuliani.”

Rudolph W. Giuliani is the president’s personal lawyer and a central figure in the Ukraine controversy.

Unlike other transcripts of witness testimony that have been released so far, some of the beginning of Mr. Taylor’s transcript has been redacted.

The transcript also sheds light on the volatile proceedings behind the inquiry’s closed doors. In once terse exchange, Rep. Chip Roy, Texas Republican, clashed with the committee’s Democratic leaders about Republicans being shut out of the process.

The Democrats running the hearing cut him off by declaring him “out of order.”

“This whole hearing is out of order,” shot back Mr. Roy.

Mr. Taylor told the inquiry that at the time of the July phone call between Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelensky, the Ukrainians did not know the U.S. military aid had been put on hold.

It was only later that he learned there could be a connection between the aid and the request for investigations, which he described as a “stalemate” holding up the money.

Mr. Taylor said that he “connected the dots” to figure out what was going on.

In early September, after the delayed aid was made public in a Politico article, Mr. Taylor said he still didn’t know why it happened when asked by Ukraine officials.

“I’m a representative of the United States government out there, and he asked me a perfectly legitimate question, ‘why are you holding up this assistance,’ and I couldn’t tell him,” said Mr. Taylor.

Mr. Taylor’s transcript described in detail what he understood to be two channels of foreign policy — an official one he operated in which focused on “institution building,” and an irregular channel led by Mr. Giuliani that focused specifically on the 2016 election and Biden family’s connection to Ukraine.

Regarding delayed military aid, Mr. Taylor said he was told by Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, that the money and a White House meeting were contingent on the investigations.

When Mr. Taylor testified last month, Democrats billed it as one of the most disturbing accounts they had yet heard, as he outlined a meticulous timeline of events in the Ukraine incident.

He became one of the House Democrats’ most anticipated witnesses after text messages between him and former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker showed that Mr. Taylor was concerned about a quid pro quo by Mr. Trump. Democrats accuse the president of withholding U.S. military aid to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Democratic frontrunner Joseph R. Biden.

The White House slammed Mr. Taylor as an unreliable, “radical unelected” bureaucrat who relied on “triple hearsay” rather than first-hand knowledge of the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine’s leader.

The impeachment inquiry is centered on allegations that Mr. Trump tried to pressure Mr. Zelensky into opening investigations into Mr. Biden’s influence in Ukraine, where his son Hunter held a lucrative post with an energy company, and into alleged 2016 election interference. The president is accused of holding up nearly $400 million in military aid.

Mr. Taylor told lawmakers that by mid-July, he was aware that a meeting between the two presidents — which both Americans and Ukrainians were pushing for — would not happen unless the Ukrainians cooperated with the investigations. Around the same time, the Office of Management and Budget announced that military aid would be delayed to Ukraine.

According to Mr. Taylor, that decision came through Mr. Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney.

Democrats requested Mr. Mulvaney’s testimony for this week, but White House officials say he’s unlikely to cooperate.

By early September, Mr. Taylor learned from Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, that military aid was also contingent on cooperation with the investigations and that the president wanted Mr. Zelensky to “clear things up” in a CNN interview.

— S.A. Miller contributed to this report.

