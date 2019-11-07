An attorney for the Ukraine whistleblower sent a letter to the White House on Thursday warning President Trump against publicly criticizing his client.

In the letter obtained by CNN and posted on its site, Andrew Bakaj told White House counsel Pat Cipollone that Mr. Trump might bear responsibility “should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his, or his surrogates’, behavior.”

Mr. Trump has repeatedly attacked the person who complained to an inspector-general about the president’s phone call to his Ukrainian opposite number, calling him a coward and a partisan.

“I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself,” Mr. Bakaj wrote.

Mr. Bakaj also threatened legal repercussions against Mr. Trump if he did not stop his public criticism, including calls for media outlets to print the whistleblower’s name.

“I submit that it is in your client’s best interest to cease and desist in calling for the public disclosure of my client’s identity and to cease in rhetoric that may endanger their life and the lives of their family. Should anyone be physically harmed, my co-counsel, Mark Zaid, and I will not hesitate to take any and all appropriate action against your client,” Mr. Bakaj warned.

The letter was cc’d to the members of Congress who constitute the “gang of eight” on intelligence matters — the leaders of each party in both chambers, and the chairmen and ranking members of the two intelligence committees.

