White House hopeful Andrew Yang pushed for fellow Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson to remain in the race for the party’s nomination.

Mr. Yang shared on Twitter a fundraising plea from Ms. Williamson accompanied by a brief message of support.

“I love Marianne - and have learned a lot from her. I hope America hears her message. She has much more to say,” Mr. Yang tweeted Wednesday.

Mr. Yang’s post quoted an earlier tweet in which Ms. Williamson encouraged supporters to help her reach a fundraising goal needed for her to remain a viable candidate.

“We’re a cool one million dollars away from my voice being heard in the final stretch of the campaign,” she tweeted in the post shared Mr. Yang.

Ms. Williamson, a 67-year-old author and activist, is followed on Twitter by roughly three times as many accounts as Mr. Yang, a 44-year-old tech entrepreneur. Nearly 3 million account follow Ms. Williamson on Twitter, while fewer than one million follow Mr. Yang.

Mr. Yang currently leads Ms. Williamson in the polls, however, albeit while both candidates fight to gain footing amid facing competition in the former of Democratic front-runners including former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, Sen. Bernard Sanders, Vermont independent, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat.

Three percent of likely Democratic voters surveyed recently identified Mr. Yang as their candidate of choice, according to the results of three separate polls released this week. Conducted by Monmouth University, Quinnipiac University and Politico, the same polls placed support for Ms. Williamson at less than 1%.

Ms. Williamson’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment.

