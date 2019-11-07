The author “Anonymous” reportedly claims in his upcoming book about the Trump administration that several senior officials considered an en masse resignation last year to warn the public about an out-of-control president.

The Washington Post reported, based on having obtained a copy of the book in advance, that those officials rejected such a “midnight self-massacre” because they thought such a move would only do more damage to an already unstable situation.

“A Warning,” a 259-page book written by a person described only as “a senior official in the Trump administration” will be published by the Twelve imprint on Nov. 19.

According to the Post’s account, the book contains few specific detailed episodes, in part to protect the author’s identity.

The Justice Department has warned the unnamed author’s agents that he may be violating a non-disclosure agreement.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham derided the book as a “work of fiction” and its anonymous author as a “coward.”

“Anonymous” first surfaced in a New York Times column last year that said some senior officials were trying protect the country from a reckless and impulsive president.

His book repudiates that thesis as outdated, the Post reported.

“I was wrong about the ‘quiet resistance’ inside the Trump administration. Unelected bureaucrats and cabinet appointees were never going to steer Donald Trump the right direction in the long run, or refine his malignant management style. He is who he is,” the author claims.

The book compares Mr. Trump to “a twelve-year-old in an air traffic control tower, pushing the buttons of government indiscriminately, indifferent to the planes skidding across the runway and the flights frantically diverting away from the airport.”

In one of the book’s more-startling and unsupported passages, according to the Post, “Anonymous” claims that had a majority of Cabinet-level officials tried to invoke the 25th Amendment, designed to relieve a president too sick or otherwise incapable of discharging the duties of the office, Vice President Mike Pence would have gone along with it.

Mr. Pence denied this when the Post asked him about it Thursday and called “A Warning” “appalling.”

“I never heard anything in my time as vice president about the 25th Amendment. And why would I?” he said.

