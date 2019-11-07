The FBI reportedly investigated a threatening message sent to a lawyer representing the intelligence community whistleblower who triggered impeachment proceedings.

Mark S. Zaid, an attorney for the whistleblower, contacted the FBI after receiving an email last month that bore the subject line, “a bullet in your head,” Yahoo News reported Thursday.

The FBI investigated the threat and determined it was not credible, the report said. The FBI declined to comment when reached by The Washington Times.

Mr. Zaid and another lawyer for the whistleblower, Andrew P. Bakaj, have together received dozens of threatening phone calls, emails and other messages in the weeks since they began representing the member of the intelligence community who filed the complaint that sparked impeachment proceedings, Yahoo News reported. They have ranged from “merely critical to downright threatening,” the report said.

“My legal career has been spent fighting to uphold First Amendment protections, but sadly, many do not realize that the Constitution does not give them the right to harass or threaten private citizens,” Mr. Zaid told Yahoo News. “Regardless of their taunts, it will not deter us from fulfilling our ethical and professional responsibilities to our clients, nor will it intimidate us either.”

Filed in August with the intelligence community’s inspector general, the whistleblower’s report called attention to a now-infamous phone call that occurred the previous month between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Democrats in the House of Representatives subsequently initiated impeachment proceedings when the White House tried to block members of Congress from viewing the whistleblower’s complaint, which critics of Mr. Trump have characterized as depicting him making a “quid pro quo” offer during the call.

Lawyers for the whistleblower have refused to disclose their client’s identity, notwithstanding recent calls from Mr. Trump and his defenders for media outlets to publish the person’s name.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.