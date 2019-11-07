Hillary Clinton said Wednesday that she doesn’t think Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare for All plan stands a chance of ever becoming a reality.

During a discussion at The New York Times DealBook Conference, Mrs. Clinton weighed in on the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s plan to give everyone free health insurance while promising not to raise taxes on the middle class.

“My view on this, having been working on it for many years now, is that the Affordable Care Act took us to 90 percent of coverage, the highest we have ever gotten in our country after many, many efforts, including the one I was involved in more than 25 years ago,” Mrs. Clinton said. “We have a 10% gap to fill and we have a lot of learning to do about the best way not only to fill the gap but then to drive down costs as much as it’s possible to do so without undermining quality advancements.

“I believe the smarter approach is to build on what we have,” she continued. “A public option is something I’ve been in favor of for a very long time. I don’t believe we should be in the midst of a big disruption while we are trying to get to 100% coverage and deal with costs.”

When pressed if she thinks Ms. Warren’s plan could get enacted, the former secretary of state answered, “No, I don’t.”

“I don’t, but the goal is the right goal,” she added.

Later in the discussion, Mrs. Clinton reaffirmed her commitment to support whoever wins the Democratic Party nomination.

“I think I know who they are likely to be,” she said, coyly. “But I’m not gonna go there.”

