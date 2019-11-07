What a heritage, what a pedigree. Conan, the Belgian Malinois who recently cornered ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, emerged as a combat canine from the 341st Training Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, which has prepared the pups for such a mission since the 1960s.

“We treat these dogs like combat athletes. They are a huge mission force multiplier for us,” Maj. Matthew Kowalski, the commander of the squadron, tells The New York Post.

Specifically, Conan is a graduate of the squadron’s Guardians of the Night program which prepares the dogs to do everything from detecting deadly explosives to taking down enemies of the state.

“We want a dog who can be woken up at two in the morning, stuck in a running helicopter, flown somewhere for a couple of hours and be put down with a whole bunch of operators with lights flashing and shining and stuff like that — and the dogs can do their job,” says Stewart Hilliard, a civilian animal behaviorist in charge of the program’s early bird program, which starts training the pups to function in “chaotic environments” at six to eight weeks.

Of interest to some: the squadron has an adoption plan for dogs who are either retiring or did not make it through the program here.

CALLING UPON A HIGHER POWER

As Veterans Day approaches, one Oklahoma Republican has a reminder that all the big doings on Capitol Hill can be influenced by a higher power, even as the impeachment process looms over the nation.

“Protect our service men and women with the shield of your strength as they discharge their sacred mission and keep them safe from all evil and harm. May the power of your love enable them to return home in safety, that, with all who love them, they may ever praise you for your loving care,” Sen. James Inhofe said before his peers.

“Assist with your spirit of counsel and fortitude for the president and other government leaders of these United States. May they always seek the ways of righteousness, justice and mercy. Grant that they may be enabled by your powerful protection to lead our country with honesty and integrity,” he continued.

“We know all too well our weak and fallible human nature, and we recognize that the work which lies before us is demanding and complex. Yet, oh God, I thank you for calling us to this difficult and rewarding work. Lead our troops, and all of us, oh Lord, in the way of peace. Unite us in the spirit of service. We pray these things in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen,” he concluded.

WELL THAT’S A WRAP

Holiday-minded? Limited edition Trump-themed Christmas wrapping paper in patriotic hues of red, white and blue is available from the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Be advised that the paper in question is actually a premium for a donation to the group of $25 or more “to defend President Trump and House conservatives,” the organization says. The donor will received three rolls of the classy-looking wrapping paper.

Find the wrapping paper at Contribute.nrcc.org/trump-wrapping-paper.

‘BETTER CHAMPION’

An event of note: Just in time for the weekend, President Trump’s campaign soon will launch “Black Voices for Trump,” a coalition dedicated to recruiting and activating black Americans in support of the president.

Though many polls suggest black voters reject Mr. Trump, there are some promising findings, including one from veteran pollster John Zogby, who has tracked the numbers.

Race plays a factor in Mr. Trump’s job approval rating, he says, citing a voter survey conducted in mid-August.

“Hispanics, this time around, were much more likely to approve of his job performance (49% approve/51% disapprove), while the president also saw his numbers jump with African Americans. This was his second straight poll with over a quarter support from African Americans (28% approve/70% disapprove). If Trump wins half of Hispanics and a quarter of African Americans in 2020, Democrats will be in trouble,” Mr. Zogby said in an analysis.

“Black Americans have never had a better champion than President Trump,” says Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser for the campaign.

“The new coalition will be a national effort to mobilize and empower black Americans who support President Trump to help get the message of ‘promises made, promises kept’ into communities across America. Under President Trump, unemployment for African Americans has reached historic lows and nearly 1.4 million new jobs have been added for African Americans. Black Americans’ strong support for President Trump will ensure a second term for the President,” Ms. Pierson notes.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 56% of U.S. voters think President Trump likely will win reelection in 2020; 85% of Republicans, 41% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

• 52% of voters overall feel “worried” about the election; 42% of Republicans, 53% of independents and 63% of Democrats agree.

• 48% overall feel “confident”; 64% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 48% of Democrats agree.

• 39% overall feel “happy”; 53% of Republicans, 24% of independents and 40% of Democrats agree.

• 29% overall fell “helpless”; 23% of Republicans, 39% of independents and 35% of Democrats agree.

• 18% feel “bored”; 17% of Republicans, 22% of independents and 16% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,983 registered U.S. voters conducted Nov. 1-2.

