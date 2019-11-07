Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, appeared for her scheduled deposition Thursday morning, making her only the second witness to appear despite House Democrats’ crowded impeachment inquiry schedule.

Ms. Williams is a career foreign service officer in the State Department who is detailed to Mr. Pence’s office as an adviser for Europe and Russia.

According to a report from CNN, Ms. Williams was on the July 25th phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and was concerned about their conversation but did not report them.

The impeachment inquiry is centered on allegations that Mr. Trump tried to pressure Mr. Zelensky into opening investigations into former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential front-runner, and his son Hunter for his own personal political gain.

Ms. William’s deposition was scheduled the same day as former National Security Adviser John R. Bolton’s, though it is unlikely he will appear and cooperate with the inquiry.

• This article was based in part on wire service reports.

