DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man has been accused of shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog.

Police in Danville said the 1-year-old black Labrador, named Berkeley, was shot in the face Sunday. The dog was found in the woods hours later by his owner, 30-year-old Jessica Buxton. She took him to an emergency veterinary clinic in Littleton, New Hampshire, where he died.

The neighbor, 72-year-old Frederick Keenan, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in the Caledonia County Superior Court on Dec. 16. It wasn’t immediately known if Keenan had a lawyer, and a listed phone number for him was disconnected.

Buxton has five dogs. She said Berkeley went out with another dog, but Berkeley didn’t return.

