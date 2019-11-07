Vice President Mike Pence visited New Hampshire Thursday and filed the official paperwork for the Trump-Pence 2020 campaign to be on the ballot in the first-in-the-nation primary state.

“President Trump said, ‘Tell them we’re gonna win,’” Mr. Pence told a supporter as he entered the statehouse in Concord. Other supporters chanted “four more years.”

In brief remarks, the vice president said, “We will be here in New Hampshire and we will be traveling all over the country.”

He said despite Democrats’ efforts to stop the administration, “we have delivered.”

Mr. Pence cited the historically low unemployment rate and success in confirming conservative federal judges.

“We need four more years!” Mr. Pence shouted to roars of approval from supporters.

The president lost New Hampshire in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by 0.4%, or less than 3,000 votes, and has targeted the state as an important pickup next year.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.