Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday she will “most likely” join the White House communications team as President Trump gears up to fight impeachment.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Ms. Bondi said she and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh would be coming in to help with not only communications, “but with special projects and legal issues and just lots of stuff with the White House. They’re so crazy busy.”

She said the president already has a “huge team” that she would be joining, including “wonderful” acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

“Jared Kushner is one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met,” Ms. Bondi said of the president’s adviser and son-in-law. “And the president, frankly, is his best spokesperson. This is just helping with a huge team and doing a lot of other special projects. So if it works out, I’m going to be thrilled.”

Ms. Bondi, a Republican, served as Florida’s top state prosecutor from 2011 until last January. She has been working as a lobbyist for several interests, including as a registered foreign agent for the government of Qatar.

