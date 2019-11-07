DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Police say a detective shot at a house in Ohio while serving a drug-related warrant has died after being taken off life support.
Authorities say Jorge Del Rio was shot in the face Monday while working with a Drug Enforcement Administration taskforce. They say detectives announced themselves as law enforcement officers before entering the house and Del Rio was shot entering a basement.
Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl said Del Rio died Thursday.
No one else was injured. Biehl says authorities recovered large amounts of fentanyl, cash and weapons.
Federal authorities say a man accused in the shooting was charged with assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon. Two others were charged with conspiring to distribute drugs.
Numerous law enforcement officers were at the hospital Thursday to honor Del Rio.
This story has been updated to correct detective’s last name to Del Rio.
