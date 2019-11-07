EUGENE, Ore. (AP) - Police have released the name of a man suspected of shooting three other people before shooting and killing himself in Eugene Wednesday.

KVAL-TV reports 66-year-old Carlos Alberto Angelo shot himself after shooting a woman and two men, according to the Eugene Police Department.

Police did not give updates on the conditions of the 70-year-old woman, 44-year-old man and 27-year-old man who were shot.

Police were called Wednesday afternoon to a report of shots fired.

Police Chief Chris Skinner said Wednesday officers found a situation “that feels like a neighborhood dispute that went really, really bad.”

Alberto Angelo was found dead. Skinner says at least two handguns owned by the suspect were found at the scene.

