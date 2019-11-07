TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) - A tow truck driver working on the side of a road in Maryland has been struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash.

A Maryland State Police news release says the 63-year-old man was walking toward his truck to load a disabled vehicle when another car hit him Wednesday night in Temple Hills. Police spokesman Ron Snyder says in the release that Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Snyder says the tow truck driver’s name won’t be released until his family is notified of the death.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.