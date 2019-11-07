Roger Stone had nearly 60 conversations with senior Trump campaign officials, including President Trump himself, regarding WikiLeaks and emails hacked from the Democratic National Committee, prosecutors said Thursday in the trial of the longtime GOP operative.

Prosecutors say the evidence contradicts Mr. Stone’s 2017 testimony before a congressional committee. During the hearing, Mr. Stone flatly denied discussing his communications with WikiLeaks and the site’s founder Julian Assange.

The government alleged Mr. Stone had lied to lawmakers in the hearing. He also faces obstruction and witness-tampering charges.

Former FBI agent Michelle Taylor, the government’s first witness, presented a chart illustrating just how many times Mr. Stone spoke with campaign deputies as WikiLeaks was releasing damaging emails stolen from Hillary Clinton.

The chart showed 25 phone calls to Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, 28 calls to campaign aide Rick Gates, two calls with campaign Chief Executive Steve Bannon and two calls with Mr. Trump.

However, Ms. Taylor admitted on the stand that investigators do not know the content of those calls.

Both Mr. Bannon and Mr. Gates are scheduled to testify for the government in the trial.

Ms. Taylor also testified that Mr. Stone pressured an associate, radio host Randy Credico to “stonewall” the congressional committee.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.