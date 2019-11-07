Sen. Ron Johnson on Thursday said the whistleblower who set off the impeachment inquiry against President Trump should not expect to remain anonymous, given the enormity of actions.

The Wisconsin Republican said that he fully supports protecting whistleblowers from retaliation but that is not the issue at hand.

“What we really have here is an anonymous informant and for an informant to come forward with an allegation against the president of the United States and expect that he or she will remain anonymous is not a particularly reasonable expectation,” Mr. Johnson, chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, said on Fox News.

“Not all whistleblowers are not created equal. I learned that in my nine years here in the Senate,” he said. “Some whistleblowers have an ax to grind. Some people have a political ax to grind.”

The name of a CIA analyst suspected of being the whistleblower has been known in Washington for weeks. A handful of news outlets have published the name.

The Washington Times has not verified the whistleblower’s identity and is withholding the name.

The whistleblower is believed to be a registered Democrat in his 30s who previously worked with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

The impeachment probe was set off by the whistleblower’s allegation that Mr. Trump attempted to force Kiyv to investigate corruption involving Mr. Biden and his son Hunter, who got a high-paying job at a Ukraine natural gas company while his father spearheaded Obama White House policy in that country.

Democrats have mounted an aggressive campaign to beat back Republicans calls to identify the whistleblower and have him testify in the impeachment inquiry.

Mr. Johnson said the whistleblower motives and the genesis of the Democrats’ impeachment probe are relevant facts when attempting to remove the president from office.

“My position is the whistleblower has already been identified and it was pretty unreasonable for the whistleblower to expect to remain anonymous,” Mr. Johnson said.

