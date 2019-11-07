Two Republican senators are calling on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to release documents related to former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s son and his work for a Ukrainian energy company, saying Hunter Biden’s role may have been used to influence the Obama State Department.

Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, and Sen. Chuck Grassley, Iowa Republican, sent a letter to Mr. Pompeo Wednesday requesting all State Department records related to Hunter Biden and Burisma Holdings, the company at issue in the corruption probe.

They also want to know if the inspector general or another official at the State Department is reviewing potential conflicts of interest in connection to Hunter’s work for Burisma while his father was vice president.

“E-mails recently obtained and made public through a [Freedom of Information Act] request indicate that Burisma’s consulting firm used Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma’s board to gain access and potentially influence matters at the State Department,” the senators said.

The Ukrainian energy company hired Mr. Biden’s son for its board of directors, and then subsequently pressed the Obama State Department to end a corruption investigation into the company, according to the recently released documents.

Burisma Holdings, which employed the younger Biden as a board member with a $50,000-per-month salary, pushed for a meeting with a top State Department official to discuss terminating the Ukraine investigation in February 2016, the documents show.

As part of the push to end the Ukraine probe, a Burisma representative name-dropped the younger Biden.

The revelations strike at the heart of the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against President Trump, who is accused of abusing Oval Office power by prodding Ukraine to investigate the elder Biden, a political rival.

The State Department documents were first reported by journalist John Solomon, who obtained them through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.