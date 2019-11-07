SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say two Mexican nationals charged in last month’s slaying of a Northern California sheriff’s deputy are in the country illegally.

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott said Thursday that the two men tending an illegal marijuana garden were reporting indirectly to a man in Mexico, but couldn’t say if the man was connected to a cartel.

Scott announced indictments of the two men, a third man he says was running two small pot operations in the rural Sierra Nevada foothills east of Sacramento, and the owner of the property where El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael was killed early Oct. 23.

All four were charged with federal marijuana cultivation and firearms charges.

Three of the four already face county charges.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.