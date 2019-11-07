President Trump on Thursday blasted the House Democrats’ plan to hold a public hearing for the impeachment inquiry, labeling it a “fake hearing” and a “witch hunt.”

The president objected to the rules for the hearing that were forced through the Democrat-run House last week in a party-line vote.

“It was just explained to me that for next weeks Fake Hearing (trial) in the House, as they interview Never Trumpers and others, I get NO LAWYER & NO DUE PROCESS,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

He described the process as a partisan scheme cooked up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam B. Schiff, chairman of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, who is running the inquiry.

Mrs. Pelosi and Mr. Schiff are both California Democrats.

“It is a Pelosi, Schiff, Scam against the Republican Party and me,” the president wrote. “This Witch Hunt should not be allowed to proceed!”

The hearing Wednesday will be the first of the public hearings in the impeachment probe that has been conducted behind closed doors for more than a month. The first witness to appear in public will be two top State Department officials, William Taylor and George Kent, who will be pressed about allegations Mr. Trump tied U.S. military aid to Ukraine’s promise to investigate Democratic presidential contender Joseph R. Biden.

