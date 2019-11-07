A state court ordered President Trump to pay about $2 million to an array of charities to resolve one of the lawsuits brought against him by the state of New York.

Justice Saliann Scarpulla of the New York Supreme Court, New York County Commercial Division signed off on a resolution between the parties after the state’s attorney general accused the president of misusing the Trump Foundation in connection to his 2016 presidential campaign, specifically in connection to a charity event he held for veterans during the Iowa caucuses.

Part of the suit’s settlement also orders the president to abide by certain requirements before getting involved in another charity.

“I commend the Attorney General and the attorneys for the Individual Respondents for their consensual resolution of the bulk of this proceeding,” the judge wrote.

The event at issue allegedly passed money through the Trump Foundation, and was designed “to further Mr. Trump’s political campaign,” Justice Scarpulla said, according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press also reports the judge agreed to allow the Trump Foundation to be closed, and to distribute the remaining $1.7 million in funds to other organizations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James applauded the judgment.

“No one is above the law,” she tweeted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.