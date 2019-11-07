The Trump administration slapped sanctions Thursday on three top Nicaraguan government officials for human rights abuses, election fraud and corruption.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control froze any U.S. assets of Ramon Antonio Avellan Medal, deputy director of Nicaragua’s national police; Lumberto Ignacio Campbell Hooker, acting president of the country’s Supreme Electoral Council; and Roberto Jose Lopez Gomez, director of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute.

“We are targeting members of the Ortega regime who have engaged in human rights abuse and corruption,” said Treasury Deputy Secretary Justin Muzinich. “The United States stands with the Nicaraguan people in their calls for a return to democracy — including through early, free, and fair elections.”

The administration said these officials have been involved in persecuting Nicaraguan citizens exercising their fundamental freedoms; in rigging elections; and in abusing the social security system as a vehicle for corruption.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.