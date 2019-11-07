President Trump threatened to attack the Senate bid of his former Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, who is trying to take back the seat he left to join the Trump administration.

According to a New York Times report, Mr. Trump reached out to the Alabama Republican “through allies” to warn him of the criticism he would receive if he attempted to reclaim his Senate seat he held previously for 20 years.

Mr. Sessions left his Senate seat to join Mr. Trump’s administration as his attorney general but was forced out after he enraged the president for recusing himself from the Mueller investigation because of his 2016 involvement with the Trump campaign.

Mr. Trump blasted Mr. Sessions until he was iced out in November 2018 telling Hill TV that he didn’t “have an attorney general. It’s very sad,” a few months before his departure.

Alabama Republicans are attempting to win back the Senate seat after a Democrat — Sen. Doug Jones — pulled off an unexpected victory in the 2017 special election to fill Mr. Session’s vacated seat, beating out former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore.

Mr. Moore’s campaign fell apart after accusations of sexual misconduct in the weeks leading up to the election.

Mr. Moore was sitting at second in a June primary poll, behind former college football coach Tommy Tuberville and ahead of U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, Alabama secretary of state John Merrill and state Rep. Arnold Mooney.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.