Tucker Carlson rejected concerns about the wellbeing of the intelligence community whistleblower that sparked impeachment proceedings, arguing during his Fox News show Wednesday that his own safety is at greater risk.

Mr. Carlson made the comparison while complaining during his primetime opinion program about recent efforts to protect the whistleblower by keeping his or her name under wraps.

“The hyenas on television are jumping up and down hyperventilating, telling people, ‘How dare you want to know the identity, it could endanger that person.’ Which, frankly, [is] a little insulting to those of us who give our opinions everyday, kind of out there,” he said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“His life’s in danger? Oh spare me. Live my life for a week,” Mr. Carlson said later during the episode.

President Trump and his allies have repeatedly pushed in recent days for media outlets to disclose the name of the whistleblower, who filed a complaint in August with the inspector general of the U.S. intelligence community that ultimately led to Democrats launching impeachment proceedings.

Lawyers for the whistleblower have refused to reveal their client’s name and have argued that disclosure of their identity could result in retaliation and prevent future whistleblowers from coming forward.

“Identifying any suspected name for the whistleblower will place that individual and their family at risk of serious harm,” the lawyers said in a statement Wednesday, adding that Mr. Trump’s allies trying to out the whistleblower are acting dangerously and out of desperation.

More recently, one of the whistleblower’s lawyers revealed Thursday that he alerted the FBI about receiving recently an especially threatening message – one of dozens received by the attorneys since they took on the case.

“My legal career has been spent fighting to uphold First Amendment protections, but sadly, many do not realize that the Constitution does not give them the right to harass or threaten private citizens,” whistleblower attorney Mark S. Zaid told Yahoo News. “Regardless of their taunts, it will not deter us from fulfilling our ethical and professional responsibilities to our clients, nor will it intimidate us either.”

The FBI declined to comment about the threats.

