ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The wife of Espanola City Councilor Robert Seeds has been found guilty of tampering in the 2016 election in which her husband won a District 4 seat by two votes.

A Rio Arriba County jury on Thursday convicted Laura Seeds on five counts of felony voter fraud.

She was found guilty of two counts of making false statements relative to the municipal election code, one count of conspiracy to violate the election code and two counts of unlawful possession of another’s absentee ballot.

Laura Seeds was accused of forging signatures on absentee ballots to get her husband elected.

Prosecutors say she is facing more than 7 ½ years in prison at her Dec. 9 sentencing.

The Albuquerque Journal reports Laura Seeds wasn’t taken into custody after the verdict was read.

