GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A Maryland woman has been indicted on charges she engaged in a scheme to embezzle money from her employer, a company that managed residential apartment buildings.

Lachann Alexis Green made her initial court appearance Wednesday in Greenbelt. Monday’s federal indictment charges the 36-year-old Laurel resident with five counts of wire fraud.

U.S. Attorney Robert Hur’s office said in a news release that a magistrate judge ordered Green held in custody pending a detention hearing on Thursday.

Hur’s office says Green was the general manager of Rhode Island Row, an apartment complex in Washington, D.C. The indictment accuses her of registering a shell business and submitting fraudulent invoices in that company’s name to bill her employer for staffing, cleaning and maintenance work that it hadn’t done.

