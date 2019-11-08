DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Ethics Commission is releasing an investigation into John Hickenlooper’s use of private planes while governor.

A Republican critic filed a complaint alleging Hickenlooper had improperly traveled on private flights during his administration. Hickenlooper is a Democrat who is challenging Republican Sen. Cory Gardner.

The commission’s investigation comes to no conclusions about the ethics of the former governor’s plane travel. It shows that he paid for some of the flights he took such as on a private plane to officiate at the Texas wedding of the brother of entrepreneur Elon Musk. Hickenlooper did not pay for a flight to Connecticut on a plane owned by the company of a billionaire supporters.

The commission will later decide whether Hickenlooper violated the state’s ban on elected officials accepting gifts.

