President Trump said Friday he would love to square off against Michael Bloomberg in 2020, but he thinks the former New York City mayor will falter in the Democratic primary if he enters the race.

“There’s nobody I’d rather run against than ‘little Michael,’ ” the president told reporters at the White House. “He’s not going to do well, but I think he’s going to hurt [Joe] Biden actually.”

The president said Mr. Bloomberg has unspecified “personal problems” that would make him a weak opponent for Mr. Trump in the general election.

Mr. Bloomberg reportedly is ready to jump into the Democratic primary and spend “whatever it takes” because he’s not impressed with the Democratic field.

The president said of Mr. Bloomberg, “He doesn’t have the magic to do well.”

“Little Michael will fail,” Mr. Trump said. “He’ll spend a lot of money. He’s got some really big issues. He’s got some personal problems. He’s got a lot of other problems. He will not do very well.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.