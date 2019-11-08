Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Friday that she is “open to suspending deportations” for illegal immigrants if she becomes president.

“I am open to suspending deportations, particularly as a way to push Congress for comprehensive immigration reform,” the Democratic presidential candidate said during a Latinx town hall in Raleigh, North Carolina, according to a video posted on YouTube by the Republican National Committee.

Ms. Warren made the comment after a mother of five in the audience tearfully asked the Massachusetts senator whether she would be willing to put a moratorium on deportations of illegal immigrants who have criminal records, like her husband.

The senator replied, “I believe that what we’re doing right now with ICE, focusing on people who do not pose a threat — when ICE comes into our communities, takes our neighbors, our friends, our family members — they do not make this country safer.”

Ms. Warren, who has called for the decriminalization of illegal border crossings, said Homeland Security should be focusing on “real threats” such as terrorism and fentanyl, instead of “tearing families apart” at the border.

She said that while she didn’t know the audience member’s particular circumstance, she has witnessed immigrants getting deported over something as simple as a traffic violation.

“That’s fundamentally wrong,” she said.

“We need to have a president who believes in justice and a president who understands the strength of our communities is our trust in each other,” she added.

