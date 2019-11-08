House Democrats on Friday released transcripts of depositions from former National Security Council staffer Fiona Hill and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Director for European Affairs at the National Security Council.

Col. Vindman told lawmakers in the closed-door impeachment inquiry that he was concerned that investigations into the Biden family and Ukrainian energy company Burisma would jeopardize both Ukraine and U.S. national security.

“I did not think it think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a U.S. citizen,” the U.S. Army officer said. “I realized that if Ukraine pursued an investigation into the Bidens and Burisma, it would likely be interpreted as a partisan play, which would undoubtedly result in Ukraine losing the bipartisan support it has thus far maintained. This would all undermine U.S. national security.”

The heart of the impeachment inquiry is the accusation that President Trump used his position to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into Vice President Joseph R. Biden and his son Hunter’s connection to a Ukrainian energy company as well as an investigation into interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Ms. Hill and Col. Vindman were part of a July 10 meeting with Ukrainian officials that included Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Mr. Bolton stormed out of the meeting after Mr. Sondland brought up the investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election that the administration was pushing.

Ms. Hill, who served in the White House as an expert on Russia, told lawmakers at her October testimony that she was concerned with and objected to how the administration abruptly removed former Ukrainian Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch from her post.

Col. Vindman, who had firsthand knowledge of the call, told lawmakers that there were inconsistencies in the transcript the White House released.

The White House strongly pushed back on claims that Col. Vindman suggested filling in words that were excluded from that transcripts, and the Purple Heart recipient faced harsh criticism from both President Trump and a handful of his allies on cable news shows.

Some suggested that Col. Vindman, who was born in Ukraine, favored the foreign government’s interests over those of the U.S., prompting strong backlash from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The most damaging testimony from Col. Vindman and Ms. Hill had previously been leaked to the news media.

Earlier, Mr. Trump said the testimony so far has not laid a glove on him.

“I’m not concerned about anything. The testimony has all been fine,” Mr. Trump told reporters at the White House.

He said he hadn’t heard of most of the people who have testified in the closed-door hearings, adding that Democrats went “all over Washington to find 10 people who hate the president.”

The three Democratic committee chairman leading the inquiry said the testimony further implicated Mr. Trump in wrongdoing.

“Lieutenant Colonel Vindman — an active duty military officer who was awarded the Purple Heart after being injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq — performed another duty to the country by testifying before the Committees about presidential misconduct that he witnessed during his service at the White House,” they said in a joint statement accompanying the transcripts.

The Democrats signing the statement were Rep. Adam B. Schiff of California, the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Rep. Eliot L. Engel of New York, the chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, and Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney of New York, the acting chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

They highlighted Col. Vindman’s testimony that Mr. Trump’s “demand” for Ukraine to investigate corruption involving political rival Joseph R. Biden forced him to make a “moral and ethical” to complain.

The chairmen hailed Ms. Hill for revealing that those sounding alarms about Mr. Trump’s dealings in Ukraine included then-National Security Advisor John Bolton, who she said described the underhanded goings-on as a “drug deal.”

Mr. Bolton has defied congressional subpoenas but has expressed a willingness to testify if he can clear the White House’s legal hurdles.

“Lt. Col. Vindman and Dr. Hill — two courageous and patriotic Americans — testified despite pressure by the White House to silence their testimony,” said the chairmen. “Their superiors in the White House have declined to cooperate with the inquiry, but transcripts released today show clearly that individuals close to the President were alarmed by a presidential scheme as illicit and corrupt as a ‘drug deal.’”

