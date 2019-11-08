Rep. Jim Jordan now has a seat on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as Arkansas Rep. Rick Crawford announced Friday he will be stepping down in the interim.

Mr. Jordan, Ohio Republican, will serve on the committee as it is set to kick off public impeachment hearings next week.

“@GOPLeader and @DevinNunes will ensure the American people hear the full truth while @Jim_Jordan will add critical bandwidth and legal expertise to the House Intelligence Committee during these upcoming public hearings,” Mr. Crawford tweeted, also referring to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Devin Nunes.

Mr. Crawford said he will return to the Intelligence Committee once the “impeachment hoax” is wrapped up.

There has been talk about Republicans changing the line up for their Intelligence Committee roster this past week as Democrats announced public impeachment inquiry hearings would begin next Wednesday.

Mr. Jordan, ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, has been one of the most prominent Trump defenders both inside and out of the closed-door depositions.

However, according to the new rules governing the public phase of the investigation, Mr. Jordan would have been sidelined next week as only members of the Intelligence Committee would be questioning witnesses.

