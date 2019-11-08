PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Authorities say a woman was shot and killed when she answered the door of her Philadelphia home.

But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police responding to reports of shots fired found the 22-year-old lying on the living room floor by the front door. They say she was shot at least once in the chest by a man who fled the scene on foot.

The woman was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

Authorities say the woman’s 4-year-old son and other family members were also inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.

The shooter remained at large Friday.

