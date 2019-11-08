GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Police in Mississippi say a teenage mother charged with killing her 3-month-old son is accused of fracturing his skull and leg.

The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports the investigation has revealed the child also had brain bleeding and severe hemorrhaging when he was admitted to a Gulfport hospital in September. Gulfport police say 17-year-old Yakira Yaffa Nicole Caffrey didn’t offer a reasonable explanation of how he was injured. She’s charged with second-degree murder. The newspaper reports investigators determined the infant had been abused, and a coroner ruled the death a homicide.

The outlet says Caffrey was unable to appear Wednesday at a preliminary hearing in Justice Court to determine if her case will go to a grand jury. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Herman Cox said a new hearing date will be set.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.