MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A man is charged with arson after an automated teller machine at a Missoula bank was set on fire.

Court records say 57-year-old Guy Culligan told investigators the ATM at First Security Bank took another person’s bank card as he tried to use it Thursday. A witness said Culligan poured gasoline on the ATM and ignited it causing an explosion that blew out the windows on Culligan’s van. The ATM was valued at $30,000.

When police found Culligan his facial hair was singed.

KGVO-AM reports Culligan made an initial court appearance Friday and did not enter a plea.

Judge Alex Beal rejected a public defender’s request to release Culligan without bond so he could receive medical treatment outside the jail. Culligan’s bail was kept at $50,000. His next court date is Nov. 18.

Information from: KGVO-AM, http://www.kgvo1290.com

