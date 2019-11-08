TWO RIVERS, Wis. (AP) - Gun and drug charges have been filed against a man prosecutors say was driving a car involved in a fatal police shooting in Two Rivers.

Thirty-one-year-old William Tyler Langrick of Menasha faces multiple counts, the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter reported. He was arrested Monday after a traffic stop in which an officer fatally shot 30-year-old Nash Fiske of Green Bay, a passenger in the car.

Prosecutors say there were two handguns in the car, and Fiske gave one to Langrick during the stop. The complaint says police found 558 grams of marijuana in glass jars in the car, and more marijuana in the glove compartment.

The officer who shot Fiske is Two Rivers Officer Dakota Gamez. Gamez has been with the department for nearly three years. He’s on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Information from: HTR Media, http://www.htrnews.com

