Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg on Friday released a set of economic proposals that includes free public college for people living in households that make less than $100,000 per year.

Under Mr. Buttigieg’s plan, families of college students that earn up to $100,000 wouldn’t pay any public college tuition. Those making between $100,000 and $150,000 would receive reduced tuition benefits.

That’s a contrast to proposals from 2020 candidates such as Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who want to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for everyone.

Mr. Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also wants to expand Pell Grants and put $50 billion into Historically Black Colleges and Universities and other Minority Serving Institutions.

Mr. Buttigieg also called for an expanded earned income tax credit, a $15-per-hour minimum wage, and expanded paid sick and family and medical leave as part of the proposals released on Friday.

“As president, I will measure success not just by the size of the stock market or gross domestic product, but by whether working and middle class families are succeeding,” he said.

Mr. Buttigieg would also put $700 billion into pre-K and K-12 learning, with the plan calling for free “early learning and care” for children through age 5 for lower-income families.

