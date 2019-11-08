The distinctive POW/MIA flag now will be flown daily throughout the year over prominent federal buildings, including the White House, the U.S. Capitol and all post offices and military installations, thanks to a new law that took effect Thursday.

“This is a historic victory for every man and woman who courageously defended this nation and remain unaccounted for,” Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander William “Doc” Schmitz said in a release.

The display of the black POW flag, with its silhouette of a captured U.S. prisoner and the logo “You are not forgotten” would serve “as a daily reminder that these heroes and their families are forever etched in our DNA,” Mr. Schmitz said.

The National POW/MIA Flag Act was introduced in March 2019 by Rep. Jack Bergman, Michigan Republican, and Rep. Chris Pappas, New Hampshire Democrat. Mr. Bergman is a retired Marine lieutenant general.

More than 82,000 men and women who served in the military are currently unaccounted for or listed as POW/MIA, Mr. Bergman said.

Previously, the law only made it mandatory to fly the flag on just six designated days: Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day in May, Flag Day, July 4, POW/MIA Recognition Day in September and Veterans Day.

“Flying this flag at federal properties 365 days a year is just a small way that we can ensure their sacrifice and devotion to our nation is never forgotten,” Mr. Bergman said.

