PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A Maine school district is appealing a judge’s decision to block a three-day suspension imposed on a student who posted comments about a “rapist” on a bathroom mirror.

Cape Elizabeth School Board Chairwoman Susana Measelle Hubbs said the notice of appeal, filed Friday, is aimed at ensuring school administrators can address statements “that are likely to spread fear and alarm, or to harm others.”

The student acknowledged posting the note that proclaimed, “There’s a rapist in our school and you know who it is.” Her attorneys contend it was a message aimed at calling attention to the unaddressed problem of sexual assaults.

A federal judge granted her request for a temporary restraining order after she argued her free speech rights had been violated.

